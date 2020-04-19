Joe Jonas makes chicken tikka masala for pregnant wife Sophie Turner. Did he ask Priyanka Chopra for recipe?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Joe Jonas makes chicken tikka masala for pregnant wife Sophie Turner

American singer Joe Jonas is spending quality time with his [pregnant wife Sophie Turner during the home quarantine. The singer is mastering his cooking skills and sharing interesting videos on social media. On Saturday, he treated his wife and actress Sophie Turner with an Indian treat. Joe, whose brother Nick Jonas is married to Indian celebrity Priyanka Chopra, cooked chicken tikka masala for the Game Of Thrones star.

Joe took to Instagram stories to share a moment of his kitchen adventure. He posted a picture of his prep. The photo features a glass of wine, diced onions, chopped garlic, cans of tomato sauce, a bowl of oil, and masala. He wrote "chicken tikka masala" with a folded hands emoji as a caption on the image. As soon as the Indian fans saw the story, they speculated if he asked his sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra for the recipe.

Meanwhile, in another interview, Turner had shared that she is "kind of loving" being in quarantine with her pop star husband.

Turner, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, opened up about how she's coping during the crisis in an interview with Conan O'Brien on "CONAN At Home".

"I'm kind of loving it. I'm an introvert, I'm a homebody, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me," Turner said when asked how she's managing with social distancing.

She added that the only time she leaves the house is when she has to go walk their dog.

"Joe and I... everything seems to be working out in my favour here because Joe is a real social butterfly and I struggle to lock him down and just spend time with me. It's like a prison for him, but it's great for me," she added.

