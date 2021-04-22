Image Source : PR FETCHED Jisshu Sengupta to play single parent in upcoming project 'Baba Baby O'

Actor Jisshu Sengupta is all set to portray a single father through surrogacy in his upcoming Bengali project 'Baba Baby O.' The actor is best known for his work in Shakuntala Devi, Criminal Justice, Durgamati, amongst others. Nandita Roy and Shiboprasad Mukherjee's Windows Productions announced the upcoming film in December last year along with an interesting poster featuring Jisshu and two kids, piquing the interests of the audience about the story.

The film is directed by Aritra Mukherjee and revolves around a single father who has twins through surrogacy. The romantic comedy depicts the struggles of Jisshu's character to raise his kids being a single parent.

Talking about the movie, Jisshu Sengupta shared, "The story of this movie is very unique and I have never done a character like this before. Working with the kids was the best experience for me because they have given us immense happiness and positivity. As I am doing a Bengali film almost after a year, overall it is a great experience for me. Hope people will like our hard work on the silver screen".

Screenplay writer Zinia Sen wrote the film during lockdown last year, and began shooting on March 21 this year in Kolkata. The shoot was wrapped up on April 9.

Co-producer Nandita Roy shared, "Baba Baby O is the first project amongst the two film deal with Jisshu Sengupta and we are extremely delighted to work with him again after Posto. The film encircles a very special subject and when Zinia narrated the story we unanimously opted for Jisshu as the apt choice for the character."

'Baba, Baby O’ celebrates Jisshu Sengupta's return to Bengali cinema after almost a year. The film also marks the reunion of the successful team of 'Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti' as 'Baba Baby O...' is also directed by Aritra Mukherjee with story and screenplay by Zinia Sen and dialogues by Samragnee Bandyopadhyay.