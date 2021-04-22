Arjun Rampal tests negative for COVID-19 in less than a week, credits vaccine for his quick recovery

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN RAMPAL Arjun Rampal tests negative for COVID-19 in less than a week

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Thursday said he has tested negative for COVID-19, less than a week after he contracted the virus. The actor had opened up about his diagnosis on April 17 and said he was 'asymptomatic' and was under home quarantine. Arjun informed about his health status via a social media post, urging all those who came in contact with him to take necessary precautions. On Thursday, the 48-year-old actor took to Instagram and said he recovered from the virus quickly thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine.

"My prayers for all those suffering and families for their losses. Feel truly blessed to have two tests both Negative. God has been kind. One of the main reasons I am told by doctors I recovered so fast, was because I had taken my first dose of the vaccine, thus making the viral load very low, with no symptoms," Arjun wrote.

The actor appealed to people to get themselves vaccinated and continue to follow strict safety protocols amid the pandemic. "I would urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible and continue to take all safety measures. Thank you all for your love and best wishes. Stay positive and don’t become positive. Stay safe be smart. This too shall pass. Love and light #recovered," he added.

Meanwhile, Arjun had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 17. He shared his health update on social media through a post reading, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all the protocols as is required of me. To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together we can and we will fight corona."

Also Read: Actor Arjun Rampal tests positive for coronavirus

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

On the professional front, Arjun has an interesting line-up of projects in the pipeline which includes, 'Dhaakad' and 'The Rapist'.

Also Read: Fans ask COVID positive Arjun Rampal who's taking his pics during quarantine. Here's what he replied