Jersey: Shahid Kapoor to have dad Pankaj Kapur as mentor in the film? See deets

After working together in films like Shandaar and Mausam, the dad-son duo Pankaj Kaur and Shahid Kapoor are all set to share the screen space in the actor's film Jersey. The film which happens to be the Hindi remake of Telugu film will have the Kabir Singh actor playing the role of a cricketer. He has been sharing pictures and videos from his training sessions on his social media. The latest update about the film state that his father will also be seen in the film playing the role of his mentor, as per a closed source of Mumbai Mirror.

Talking about the film, Pankaj, in an interview said, "Jersey is a strong story-driven by emotions. Working with Shahid has always been interesting. I admire his ability to portray emotions beautifully.”

Apart from the 65-year-old actor, Mrunal Thakur will also be seen playing a crucial role in the film which is directed by Gowthan Tinnanuri. Talking about Kapur, he said, “Pankaj sir is such a great actor. We have all grown up watching his work. To be able to direct him is a great honour and I know that he fits the role of a mentor perfectly.”

Shahid will play the role of a 30-something cricketer in the film and will begin the shooting in Chandigarh from next week. The film is slated to release in August 2020.

