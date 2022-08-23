Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's wedding was a dreamy affair and these photos and videos are proof

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JP_MODEE Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding took place in a serene white backdrop with only family in attendance. The couple's intimate celebration was just couple about the two, a beautiful location, and a glowing 'Mr and Mrs Affleck' sign. Photos and videos of the Internet's favourite couple "Bennifer' have gone viral on social media. The Hollywood stars got married for the second time in Georgia. Twinning with her husband, Lopez wore a beautiful white Ralph Lauren gown with a long, flowing train and veil at the weekend ceremony, with the Argo Oscar winner in a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants.

According to People magazine, a source close to the couple shared that Lopez thought the couple's weekend celebration in Georgia with their friends and family was "perfect." The source stated, "It was a dream for her." "She loved having all the kids there. She loved the location. It all felt very special." According to the source, the actress and singer "feels extremely happy being married to Ben." "She keeps saying my husband and it's very cute," said the source. Jennifer and Ben, first tied the knot earlier in July this year and recently celebrated their three-day wedding extravaganza with their family members and close friends in Georgia.

Pictures from their wedding are currently being circulated on social media which showed them walking down a white aisle followed by their children. Jay Shetty, a popular podcaster and life coach officiated the ceremony.

The guest lists included Ben's long-time friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barosso, the 'Clerks' director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes and top Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife, model/actress Pia Miller, according to People. Ahead of the wedding ceremony, a source confirmed that Affleck and Lopez had an extraordinary weekend of celebrations planned, including a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and ... lots of fun lined up. The insider stated that the 'Marry Me' actor was ecstatic about the plans, noting that their kids will be part of the celebrations too. It will be a beautiful weekend.

On Thursday, Glow Med Spa owner Courtney Victor told PEOPLE after Lopez visited the spa that she and Affleck "are clearly in love." Earlier in an interview, Glow Med Spa owner Courtney Victor shared that after Lopez's spa visit. It was noticeable that she and Affleck "are clearly in love." "They all seemed like such a happy and cohesive family unit. "She is absolutely flawless. It's unbelievable how beautiful she is," said Victor.

Ben, 49, and Jennifer, 53, surprised fans in July when they revealed they wed at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas. The high-profile pair who met in 2001 when they both starred in the movie "Gigli," embarked on a very public romance and got engaged the following year. The wedding was postponed and in 2004 they called it quits. Ben went on to marry "Alias" star Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10. They finalized their divorce in 2018 and he went on to date "SNL" producer Lindsay Shookus and Cuban actress Ana de Armas who he met on the set of their film, "Deep Water."

On the other hand, Jennifer married singer Marc Anthony in June 2004, with whom she shares twins, Emme and Max, born in 2008. The pair eventually divorced. And in May 2021, Ben and Jennifer sparked dating rumours when they were spotted holding hands while on vacation in Montana.

Jennifer revealed in her 'On the JLo' newsletter that she and Affleck, 49, tied the knot at A Little White Chapel. In the newsletter, she wrote, "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," adding that the ceremony was "exactly what we wanted."

