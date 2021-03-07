Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TUSSHARK89 Jeetendra, wife Shobha Kapoor receive COVID-19 vaccine

Veteran actor Jeetendra and his wife, producer Shobha Kapoor have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, their son, actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor said. Tusshar Kapoor shared the news on Instagram late Saturday evening. The Golmaal Again star shared a picture of his parents, Jeetendra, 78, and Shobha Kapoor, 75 posing with their doctor.

According to Tusshar Kapoor's post, the couple received the Covishield vaccine. "At last, vaccinated. #GoCoronaGo #GoGetVaccination #DrPai #Covishield," he captioned the picture.

Apart from the Kapoors, other Indian celebrities who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine include veteran actor-MP Hema Malini, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and actor Satish Shah. The government, on March 1, launched the nationwide drive of getting everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities get vaccinated.

Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini received the shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The senior actress took to her social media and updated her fans about the vaccine. In a post on Twitter, the BJP MP from Mathura shared that she got vaccinated at Cooper Hospital, in Mumbai. "I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital," she wrote alongside three photographs from the vaccine centre.

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others have been infected with the virus.

- with PTI inputs