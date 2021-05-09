Jeetega India, Harega Corona: Anupam Kher spreads message of positivity amid COVID 19 crisis

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher

The second wave of coronavirus is infecting millions of people every day with thousands dying. Last year, actor Anupam Kher's family was infected with COVID including his mother and brother. Speaking at India TV's conclave, 'Jeetga India, Harega Corona' Anupam opened up his family's fight against the virus. The actor said that he has seen many patients who were positive and cautious but they recovered. Anupam Kher told that his close friends were also positive but being optimistic helped them recover fast.

In addition, Anupam urged that the surrounding environment should be made positive and people should be encouraged. He suggested calling people and tell them that everything will be alright, something he practices himself. He suggested to assure them to trust the doctor and believe everything will be fine.

"I get upset for the doctors. They work very hard," he said. Anupam recaled when his mother was alone in the hospital, he asked his close friends to record messages for her and send and how it helped her feel positive and better.

He also asked people to promote good news. He said bad news reaches soon, so positivity must be spread. Anupam said that when bad times come, it goes too. "The plague came, the world war happened, but the situation was all right, so have faith, this time will also pass and everyone will be back on track," he added.