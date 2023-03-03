Jaya Bachchan interacts, smiles, jokes & poses with paps, fans ask 'Tabiyat theek hai?'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan, who has usually been at loggerheads with paparazzi and expressed her objections while being papped, recently obliged for photos and videos with shutterbugs. The actress appeared to be in total contrast as she attended celebrity designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's bash in Mumbai. Not just this she even talked to the photographers and joked with the paps stationed outside the venue.

Amitabh Bachchan's wife and politician posed with one of the photographers and told him that she has known him. "I know him since he was a kid," the actress said. She asked him his age and said, "Baki sab naye hain (all others are new)." Jaya goes on to pose with that photographer with a hand across his shoulder before saying 'bye' to all of them. In one of the video, shared on Instagram, Jaya and Sandeep Khosla are seen interacting and together while giving each other a hug.

They also talk to the paparazzi during which Sandeep calls Jaya an 'original'. When a person complimented her, to everyone’s surprise, she replied to him, "You are a cool guy."

Further, the actress-politician is seen smiling at the cameras as she says, "Dekha hass rahi hun (See, I am smiling)." In another video, she explains, "Jab aisa hota hai na, toh main photo dene ko taiyaar hun (When it is like this, I am ready to give pictures),” while pointing towards the proper setup where photographers are standing in a queue and waiting for the celebrities to arrive. Bachchan adds, "But jab kuch personal hota hai aur app log chup kar photo lete ho, merko acha nahi lagta (I don’t like it when you people hide and click pictures and intrude on my privacy)."

Fans were puzzled to see the veteran actress in a good mood. A user commented, "She is in good mood today." Another wrote, "Media waalo ka accha din to aaj aaye (media's good days have come today)." A third comment asked, "Itne achchhe se kyun baat kar rahi hain? Kya ho gaya innko? Tabiyat theek hai?"

Meanwhile, Besides Jaya, her daughter, Shweta Nanda also attended the event. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, Neetu Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan, Babil Khan, Urfi Javed, and Neha Dhupia were also spotted arriving for it.

ALSO READ: Two men manage to enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow 'Mannat' by scaling wall, detained | Deets Inside

ALSO READ: Urfi Javed looks dramatic as a queen in red; Jaya Bachchan, Radhika Merchant & others attend AJSK launch event

Latest Entertainment News