Janhvi Kapoor channels her inner 'Friends' character to recreate Janice's iconic 'Oh My God' | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN, JANICE_FRIENDS12 Janice Friends, Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is a Friends fan and many must be aware of the fact but do you know that she does Jancie's iconic dialogue perfectly? Well, thanks to Varun Dhawan we know that she does. Her 'Bawaal' co-star Varun shared a video of the actress channelling her inner 'Friends' character Janice. Varun posted the video on his Instagram Story, where Janhvi is seen sitting in the backseat of a car and is seen imitating the iconic laugh of the character Janice originally essayed by actress Maggie Wheeler.

Janhvi also says, "Oh My God" just like Janice. Varun captioned the video: "@janhvikapoor Aka Janice". Watch it here:

'Bawaal' is a love story directed by Nitesh Tiwari. After months of prep, 'Bawaal' had its 'mahurat' in Lucknow in April where the first schedule of the film will be shot. While details are under wraps at the moment, this will be the first time when Varun and Janhvi will share screen. The film will be shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, including Paris.

'Bawaal', which is a love story, recently completed the shoot in Amsterdam and the team has moved to Poland for the next schedule. Varun share the update with his fans and followers on Instagram by sharing a photo with Janhvi. He wrote, "Having a #Bawaal time in Amsterdam.. Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland are you ready for us? #niteshtiwari #sajidnadiadwala."

The film is said to boast picturesque visuals and great storytelling given Tiwari's track record with films like 'Chillar Party', 'Bhoothnath Returns' and 'Chhichhore'. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is scheduled to make its debut in theaters on April 7, 2023.

Apart from 'Bawaal', Varun will be seen in 'Bhediya' opposite Kriti Sanon, and Sriram Raghavan's 'Ekkis'. Janhvi, on the other hand, will be seen in films like 'Mr. and Mrs. Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao and 'Good Luck Jerry'.