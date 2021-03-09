Janhvi Kapoor looks spooky in these BTS pics from upcoming film Roohi

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR BTS pics of Jnahvi Kapoor from Roohi

Giving a glimpse of her upcoming horror comedy film, Roohi, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor had shared some behind-the-scene pics on her verified Instagram handle. In the series of pictures, we not only see the actress gearing up for the shoot but also the final result, and Janhvi looks spooky to say the least. In one of the eerie photos, Janhvi is seen sitting in dark at an isolated location, while in another she is seen shooting a scene wearing a harness.

For the caption, Janhvi wrote, '#Roohi'. Take a look:

In Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor plays a character that is possessed by a ghost. The actress had to undergo "multiple look tests" to perfect her appearance for the role. Director Hardik Mehta says she adapted to the role well. "We did multiple look tests to arrive at a combination of prosthetics and VFX to create the look for Janhvi. What really surprised me was the switch that Janhvi would make as soon as prosthetics would come into play, and her whole body language and voice would change to that of her witch character," he says.

Reportedly, Janhvi tried out 10 different options before the final one was decided.

The actress said playing a supernatural character for the film was gruelling. "We shot it a year and half ago. It was physically grueling. (We) tried to get that voice (of the banshee) -- the screaming, screeching and a lot of harness work. It was quite taxing. I had a lot of back problems because of it," she said.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the horror comedy also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film will hit the screens on March 11.

"Roohi" follows the 2018 hit "Stree" and last year's "Laxmii", and there is a slew of horror comedies lined up, namely "Bhoot Police", "Phone Bhoot", and "Bhool Bhulaiya 2".

--with inputs from IANS