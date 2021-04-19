Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her dance moves on Cardi B's song 'Up' again in latest poolside video

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor perfectly knows how to get over her Monday blues. The actress who is currently holidaying in the Maldives, joined the viral 'Up' challenge bandwagon and shared a video flaunting her sassy dance moves. Taking to her Instagram, Janhvi posted a video, in which she can be seen dancing by the pool along with her friend. Just like the last time, the Roohi actress posted a video dancing to the hit Cardi B song.

"Missing the Filmfare stage so the poolside will have to do for now," she captioned the clip long with the hashtag #FilmfareOnReels to her post.

In the video, the 'Gunjan Saxena' actress is dressed in a white top and blue denim. The diva could be seen matching steps with her friend, who was dressed in a blue bikini, paired with colourful yellow and pink pants. The duo was danced next to a swimming pool, where they delivered an energetic performance on the upbeat song.

Earlier, Janhvi posted a video dancing with her friends by the pool on Cardi B's song 'Up'. The clip showed the actress and her friends dancing individually as the camera pans over each one of them. As the beat drops, the group assembles dancing together in a coordinated manner. "I really wish we were cooler than this but," she captioned the Instagram reel video.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Janhvi finished shooting for her film "Good Luck Jerry" last month. The actress was last seen in the film "Roohi", which also starred actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film was one of the first to release in theatres post pandemic lockdown.

The horror-comedy became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.