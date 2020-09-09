Jal Shakti appreciates Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s Paani Foundation, couple posts thank you tweet

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_AAMIRKHAN Ministry of Jal Shakti appreciates Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s Paani Foundation, couple posts thank you

Actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao have thanked the Ministry of Jal Shakti for acknowledging their contribution towards drought-hit Maharashtra. The couple have their non-profit organisation, Paani Foundation, which works towards water scarcity.

Recently, Aamir took to Twitter and shared a statement thanking Jal Shakti for its ‘kind words’. He wrote, “Kiran and I would like to thank the Ministry of Jal Shakti, on behalf of every member of Paani Foundation, for acknowledging our efforts. Thank you for highlighting this people’s movement against drought in Maharashtra. This would not be possible without the support of our donors, and every Maharashtrian who has contributed to this effort, and has been a part of this journey." The actor further added saying, "Your kind words fill us with hope and strength. We remain steadfast in our efforts, and are humbled to be working alongside thousands of water heroes in Maharashtra. Thank you."

Aamir's this post was a response to Ministry of Jal Shakti's tweet on Wednesday, which said that the Paani Foundation has been ‘transforming regions of Maharashtra from drought to prosperity’. While praising Aamir and Kiran's Paani Foundation, the ministry wrote on Twitter, “Today we celebrate Paani Foundation, founded by renowned actor Sh. Amir Khan and his wife Smt. Kiran Rao. This NGO has been transforming regions of Maharashtra from drought to prosperity. ‘Satyamev Jayate Water Cup’ was an applauding initiative by the NGO. #CelebratingNGO,”

The Paani Foundation was set up in 2016 to address the problem of water scarcity in the villages of Maharashtra, hosted the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup from 2016 to 2019. The organization was started by Aamir, Kiran and the core team of the television show Satyamev Jayate. As per the Paani Foundation's website, the yearly 45-day competition witnessed thousands of villages competing to build water conservation structures, collect funds for machine work, and test and treat soil, among other activities.

