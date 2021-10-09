Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez raises glam quotient with latest photoshoot pictures

Giving major 'Saturday Night' vibes, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez raised the glam quotient by dropping a series of jaw-dropping pictures of herself on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacqueline posted a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. She looked alluring in a fire patterned glittery co-ord set teamed with a black bralette. She paired her sassy outfit with black coloured high heel leather boots. The 36-year-old star accessorised her glam avatar with some gold jewellery inclusive of a hand bracelet, neckpiece, and dangler earrings.

Jacqueline stole hearts with her flawless glossy makeup look and perfectly styled hairdo. The comments section of the post that garnered more than seven lakh likes was filled with a string of emoticons and messages from her fans who appreciated her killer looks and posing skills.

Take a look:

Recently, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and the 4th anniversary of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jacqueline Fernandez took up the mission to clean up beaches. The clean-up drive at the Mithi river bank was organised by Jacqueline's YOLO foundation. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted pictures from the cleaning drive and penned a caption to motivate others to volunteer as well.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Jacqueline was recently seen in the horror-comedy film, 'Bhoot Police'. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jaaved Jaafri, and Jamie Lever in pivotal roles. In Pavan Kirpalani directorial horror-comedy, Saif-Arjun play the role of ghost hunters where Vibhooti (Saif) is a non-believer and Chiraunji (Arjun) is a believer in evil spirit. The duo brothers set off on a mission with Maya (Yami) and Kanika (Jacqueline) to ward off a notorious spirit living in a small town in the mountains.

Apart from this, Jacqueline will next be seen in films such as 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Attack', 'Ram Setu', and 'Kick 2', among others.

(With ANI inputs)