It was devastating: Jennifer Lawrence on Anderson Cooper's claim she faked her Oscar's fall

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she had confronted popular American anchor Anderson Cooper for saying that she faked her fall at the 2013 Oscars.

Lawrence infamously tripped up at the Oscars stairs in 2013 while on her way to accept the Best Actress trophy for her performance in David O Russell's "Silver Linings Playbook".

The 30-year-old actor opened about the incident during her virtual appearance on Heather McMahan’s "Absolutely Not" podcast.

"I was ready for it. I was very nervous and also very superstitious. I didn’t want to acknowledge the possibility that I would win. I didn’t want to write down a speech. I had everything in my head. I was very, very nervous but I was ready. All of the adrenaline clears out and they call my name and I’m elated and I’m in shock.

"And then I fell, and it erased everything from my mind. My full brain went blank. I can look back at it now fondly but for a very long time the fall thing was very sensitive," Lawrence recalled.

Though the actor had found support from her industry friends, Cooper made fun of her on his show days later.

"Anderson Cooper, I saw him on CNN three days later saying, 'Well she obviously faked the fall' and it was so devastating because it was this horrific humiliation to me. I don’t know if I’ll ever have a chance to give a speech like that again, so it didn’t feel good for me not to have a speech."

Lawrence said she later saw him at a Christmas and decided to confront him after which he apologised to her.

"My friend told me a vein was bulging out of my eyes. He apologised. I think we’re good friends now. On my end, we’re all good. What I led with was, ‘Have you ever tried to walk up stairs in a ball gown? So then how do you know?'

"He apologised immediately and said he didn’t know and gave this wonderful apology. I was all fired up... he probably told everyone I was a psycho," she added.

