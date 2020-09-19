Saturday, September 19, 2020
     
  5. Ishaan Khatter gets emotional after watching mom Neliima Azeem on-screen, shares a heartfelt note

Ishaan Khatter pens a heartfelt note for mother Neliima Azim on her Instagram after watching her in latest film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

New Delhi Published on: September 19, 2020 11:53 IST
I saw my mother on screen today in #dollykittyaurwohchamaktesitare. You are beautiful as ever mom. Such intricacy and delicateness. Such humaneness. I can’t explain what watching this single scene did to me. I cried like a baby after watching it. It’s always lovely to see wonderful people coming together for a film but this time it’s personal. My mother made an appearance for one scene and moved me to tears. Best of luck and congratulations on the release to the entire team of the film 😊🙌🏽 @alankrita601 @bhumipednekar @konkona @vikrantmassey87 @aamirbashir and all others! @neliimaazeem ❤️ on @netflix_in 😊

