Ishaan Khatter gets emotional after watching mom Neliima Azeem on-screen, shares a heartfelt note

I saw my mother on screen today in #dollykittyaurwohchamaktesitare. You are beautiful as ever mom. Such intricacy and delicateness. Such humaneness. I can’t explain what watching this single scene did to me. I cried like a baby after watching it. It’s always lovely to see wonderful people coming together for a film but this time it’s personal. My mother made an appearance for one scene and moved me to tears. Best of luck and congratulations on the release to the entire team of the film 😊🙌🏽 @alankrita601 @bhumipednekar @konkona @vikrantmassey87 @aamirbashir and all others! @neliimaazeem ❤️ on @netflix_in 😊