Ishaan Khatter opens on friendship with Siddhant Chaturvedi: We're in honeymoon period of our relationship

Ishaan Khatter broke the internet recently when he shared the first look from his next film Khaali Peeli. While the actor had been appreciated much for his performances in the first two films- Beyond The Clouds and Dhadak, he has been in the limelight equally for his personal life. The actor was linked with his Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor for the longest time. Though Ishaan never confirmed his relationship with Janhvi, he recently revealed that he is in the honeymoon period of his relationship with Gully boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi.

When Ishaan appeared on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha, he went candid about his growing friendship with MC Sher aka Siddhant and said that he found his love in the actor. When asked what he likes about Siddhant, Ishaan said, “Everything. He likes acting and dancing. He is also gullible, which is a little-known fact, but I won’t speak much about that as he has his image of MC Sher. He’s got this hard exterior, but he’s a cool guy. He also writes poetry and is very open about sharing it.” When asked to tell something he doesn’t like about his friend, the Dhadak actor said, “We’re in the honeymoon period of our relationship right now, so I can’t see anything wrong (in him).”

During the games round, when host Neha Dhupia asked for a gift he would like to give Siddhant, Ishaan wittily said, “A parachute, so he doesn’t fall too hard for anyone.” On the other hand, there were rumours that Ishaan and Siddhant are all set to star together in a film also starring Katrina Kaif. However, nothing confirmed has been announced yet.

On the professional front, Ishaan Khatter will eb next seen in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy alongside Tabu. The film is an adaptation of a novel by the same name. He also has Khaali Peeli with Ananya Pandey ready for release on 12 June this year. Talking about Siddhant Chaturvedi, the actor will be seen in the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli alongside debutant Sharvari, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.

