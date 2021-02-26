Irrfan Khan's son Babil's befitting reply when asked if he is a girl for applying face mask

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL.I.K Babil's befitting reply when asked if he is a girl for applying face mask

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil is an avid Instagram user. From sharing precious memories of his father to education fans about his life theories, the star kid keeps his followers entertained with his posts. On Friday, he shared a video talking about his skincare routine and how people ask if he is a girl for looking after his skin. Babil, who is an aspiring actor, says that he has come to terms with the feminine side of himself and loves being a man.

In the video, Babil revealed that he woke up with a black spot near his eye and shows how his skin lits up after he applies a face mask. Babil wrote, "Can you believe some people STILL go, 'Are you a girl?' when I apply face masks or make-up before going out? I think every person is made up of a cosmic duality and what truly makes you a man is recognising the woman inside you. You are not a man till you realise your feminine dimension, because that exactly is toxic masculinity. I love looking after my skin, I love looking sexy, I love women and I love being a man."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Irrfan's son Babil Khan shared an old photo of the late actor. Taking to his Instagram, Babil revealed that he still sees dad in his dreams. Babil wrote, "For in my dreams, I have no knowledge of your desertion. In my dreams today, you told me you were about to leave me and you held me for so long. Imagine the fact that I just woke up cause my phone rang for yet another offer to act, for yet another film. Now what sense does all this make without you Baba? I’d rather keep dreaming. (Tears make it hard to type, someone invent a phone for people that cry a lot plis)."

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, a rare form of cancer that attacks various parts of the body. To pay tribute to his legacy, the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) screened Khan's "Paan Singh Tomar" in Panaji. The screening was attended by the late actor's wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil.