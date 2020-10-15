Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares priceless throwback picture with the late actor: In memories of you

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL.I.KHAN Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares priceless throwback picture with the late actor

Almost six months after his father's demise, late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan on late hours of Wednesday shared a beautiful moment he spent with his dad and said that "I love the way you shake my soul still". Taking to Instagram, Babil posted a picture of his late father photographing him with a camera as the duo sits near a lake. While the 'Hindi Medium' actor is all passionate to click his son's picture, Babil is all smiles to get photographed by his father. Babil captioned the photo stating, "Switching places by the lake. I love the way you shake my soul still. I took that jump you know, funny it was waiting outside my door still. You said "that's all you have to do." I leapt off a little too late, but I did in memories of you."

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar also left a comment on Babil's post by writing, "And I still have this sweater of yours to freeze the moment."

Earlier, Babil had shared a photo of the late actor's grave adorned with roses and said, "here’s to your forgiving, sensitive soul." Babil had written, "'When a man is just born, he is weak and flexible. When he dies, he is hard and insensitive. When a tree is growing, it’s tender and pliant, but when it’s dry and hard, it dies. Hardness and Strength are death’s companions. Pliancy and weakness are expressions of the freshness of being. Because what has hardened will never win.' - Tarkovsky . Here's to watching ‘Stalker’ with you for my first film essay three years ago, I’m watching ‘Stalker’ now for the last dissertation. I pause the film from time to time, just like you did with me, to take it all in, you were teaching me then, now I teach myself. Here’s to you, who never hardened, here’s to your forgiving, sensitive soul"

Babil keeps sharing memories of the late actor, making fans emotional. He remembers his father in everything he does and shares with his Instagram followers about how Irrfan was as a person and as a father. The internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan passed away in April this year at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital while battling a rare kind of cancer.

