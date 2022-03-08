Tuesday, March 08, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  • Allahabad HC grants bail to SP leader Azam Khan in connection with a land grab case
International Women’s Day 2022: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Kajol & others celebrate womanhood

International Women’s Day 2022: Kajol posted a pic with her girl gang from her upcoming project with 'Revathy'. She captioned the pic as, "Producer, Director, Actor, Manager, Stylist, Makeup and Hair! Women's Day all day every day! #happywomensday #internationalwomensday #womanpower".

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 08, 2022
Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL HANDLES

Kajol, Kareena Kapoor along with Karisma Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty

Highlights

  • Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Kajol share inspiring posts to on women's day
  • Kareena Kapoor says, 'Everyday is women's day'

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe. On this day, several Bollywood celebrities have also taken to their respective social media handles to send wishes to all the women around and honour their contribution to society. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan penned an inspiring note to celebrate womanhood. Taking to Instagram Story, Kareena wrote, "Every day is women's day... Pride, love, equality, respect."

India Tv - Kareena Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Story 

Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, too, celebrated Women's Day and that too by sharing a picture from her vanity. "What better way to celebrate women's day! At the job, doing what you love. To all the strong woman out there, keep shining, keep growing #happywomensday," the actress captioned the post. 

On the occasion, Kajol posted a pic with her girl gang from her upcoming project with 'Revathy'. She captioned it as, "Producer, Director, Actor, Manager, Stylist, Makeup and Hair! Women's Day all day every day! #happywomensday #internationalwomensday #womanpower".

Sharing the powerful quote on Women's Day, Shilpa Shetty wrote,""A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman." - Melinda Gates." 

She added, "For generations, women have been subjected to, revolted against, & endured all kinds of injustice. They are often touted to be the ‘weaker sex’; apart from constantly being scrutinised for being ‘who’ they are. But, when they work their way up and take centrestage, they’re unstoppable. Together, let’s vow to #BreakTheBias to help our future generations grow in an equal and just world

A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. One that is diverse, fair, & inclusive; where difference is valued & celebrated everywhere; be it at our workplaces or within our schools, colleges, and communities. Let’s evolve! Most importantly, always remember to celebrate yourself every day"

 

 

Earlier, Bollywood's celebrity sisters Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif shared pictures with their sisters. Katrina has six sisters in total, including Isabelle, and one brother. Spreading the message of empowering females on Women's Day, Katrina wrote, "a lot of WOMEN in one family."

Over the years, women characters and roles are growing exponentially, bringing some unforgettable stories and voices to the big screen. 

