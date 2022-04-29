International Dance Day: Throwback to Alaya F's 5 dance videos that broke the internet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALAYAF Throwback to Alaya F's 5 dance videos

The talent hub Alaya F shares a great interest in dancing. The actress shares a huge fan base on her social media where she keeps on sharing the video of her dance. Be it any dance form the actress can pull off any dance whether it is Kathak, contemporary, western or Indian. So, on the occasion of International Dance Day, let's have a look at the videos that embellish the dancing spectacle of the actress.

The actress just nailed the art of 'Chaakra' in the Indian classical dance form where she very elegantly expertise it with utmost ease.

Bringing up yet another shade of her dancing wonder, the actress tried a dance form going out of her comfort zone.

Bringing contemporary at its best, Alaya Just shines out bright when it comes to performeing the contemporary dance moves

Damn! The actress has just put up the challenging task of performing crazy contemporary moves on the heels, which is just fabulous.

And then her amazing dance number 'Gallan Kardi' has already won the hearts of the millions, where the actress performed Bollywood dance moves in her grace.