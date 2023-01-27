INSIDE Shehnaaz Gill's midnight birthday celebration: Cake smashing, hilarious singing with Varun Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill birthday celebrations

Shehnaaz Gill, who won millions of hearts with her cute performance in Bigg Boss 13', has been making noise in showbiz for all the right reasons. Also called 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif', Shehnaaz has come a long way in her career and is now busy with her back-to-back projects. She turned a year wiser on Friday (January 27) and rang in her birthday surrounded by love and happiness. On the occasion, Shehnaaz shared a special video with her fans that gave a sneak peek into her midnight celebrations, where she could be seen cutting a couple of cakes with her team, family, and friends at a hotel suite. Actor Varun Sharma was also spotted at the celebration.

During the cake-cutting, Shehnaaz laughed and danced to the tunes of the birthday song that people around her sang, looking beautiful as ever in a printed salwar kurta. She even smashed cake on her brother Shehbaaz's face and had a little banter with him when he tried doing the same. Also, Shehnaaz's friend asked her to "make a wish" to which she candidly replied saying, "main wish nahi maangti..." Later, Shehnaaz ended the video by announcing "Happy birthday to me!"

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "A year older... Happy Birthday to me! #Blessed #Gratitude."

What's next for Shehnaaz Gill?

Shehnaaz Gill, who started her career in the Punjabi music and film industry, is now all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. She will also be seen in '100%', a film by Sajid Khan. John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are also a part of the family entertainer.

Talking about music, she recently collaborated with Guru Randhawa on the song 'Moon Rise' recently which took the internet by storm. The audio version of the song that was released last year received immense love from the listeners and now with the music video is out, the biggest highlight is unquestionably the electric and playful chemistry between Guru and Shehnaaz. The song was written, composed, and performed by Guru Randhawa, and it was released by Gulshan Kumar and T Series.

