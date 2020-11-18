Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Delhi home that Gauri Khan has redesigned for fans

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has many memories of the capital city of New Delhi. While Mumbai has been this home now for years, the actor never left his roots. His home in Delhi holds a special place in SRK's heart and now, he has made it available for his fans by collaborating with Airbnb. Taking to Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan shared the news with his fans and revealed that the house has been redesigned by his wife Gauri Khan for the guests who will consider it as their home occasionally.

Sharing inside pictures from the beautiful Delhi house, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "With so many memories of our early days in Delhi, the city holds a very special place in our hearts. @gaurikhan has redesigned our Delhi house and filled it with love and moments of nostalgia. Here's a chance for you to be our guest with @airbnb"

Both Shah Rukh and Gauri have lived the most beautiful time of their youth in Delhi. The interior designer recalled that she loved going to Nirula's for hot chocolate fudge. She shared that she could go once in two months as that's what her pocket money would allow. Also, one of her favourite spots in Delhi is Hauz Khas Village where she would go for coffee.

While Gauri Khan has redesigned the house, she has maintained the original essence of it. The structure is essentially the same but she has redone walls and spaces. The house is also special for Shah Rukh Khana nd Gauri as it has corners and walls that have their family's personal belongings - daughter Suhana loves makeup stuff so there is an area for that and son Aryan's sports equipment. The two kids were raised in this South Delhi house before their third child Abram came along in 2013. Gauri has kept the 'Wall of Fame' and the family pictures intact to go down memory lane whenever she wants.

The house is spread over two floors and evokes a warmth as soon as one enters it. It has many artefacts and paintings that enhance the beauty of the property. Given Gauri Khan is a graduate in History (Hons) from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, it is understandable that the house captures the beauty of their lives in the most beautiful ways.

Sharing a video of the house, Gauri Khan wrote, ""Our Delhi home is filled with memories of our early days, what we collected over the years and all the things we love as a family! It holds a very special place in my heart. Through my collaboration with @airbnb, a lucky duo will get a chance to be our guest :)"

Talking about their collaboration with Airbnb and giving a chance to two people to stay at their Panchsheel Park house in Delhi, Shah Rukh and gauri said, "The city of Delhi holds a special place in our hearts and will always be home for us. Each visit brings back cherished memories of our early days here and we are absolutely thrilled to partner with Airbnb to host guests in our Delhi home. Airbnb has made us feel at home throughout our travels across the world and we are excited to open the doors of our own home through this exclusive partnership."

The superstars have opened the house for the residents of India today who can apply for a chance to win the overnight stay which will take place on February 13, 2021. The winning duo will experience a curated itinerary developed by Gauri, enjoy a lavish meal at home filled with the Khan’s favorite foods, revel in a movie marathon of Shah Rukh Khan’s favorite films and his biggest box office hits, and receive personalized keepsakes from the family as souvenirs to take home.

Shah Rukh Khan- Gauri Khan Delhi House Stay: How to apply?

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's home will be available for an overnight stay on February 13, 2021. In order to apply, Airbnb invites guests to share what an "open arms welcome" means to them by 30th November, 2020. A winner will be selected by a selection committee including Airbnb and Gauri Khan and will be announced on 15th December, 2020.

Shah Rukh Khan- Gauri Khan Delhi House Stay: Winners will receive

An overnight stay on February 13, 2021, at Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's Delhi home in Panchsheel Park for two people A luxury car for use throughout the stay, including pick-ups and drop offs at Indira Gandhi International Airport or other locations in Delhi A personalized welcome note from Gauri Khan A sumptuous dinner of the family's favourite foods A movie marathon of Shah Rukh Khan's favourite films Personalized keepsakes from the family as souvenirs

