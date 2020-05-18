Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LISAHAYDON Inside Lisa Haydon's son Zack's third birthday celebrations: Homemade cake and fun with Spider-Man

In the times when the coronavirus pandemic has hit the entire world, it has become difficult for people to celebrate their special occasions. But parents being them cannot afford their child to get upset on their special day. Similar was the scene with Bollywood actress Lisa Haydon whose son Zack turned 3 years old on May 17. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil along with her husband Dino Lalvani made sure to celebrate the day keeping in mind the rules of social distancing. They made sure to make it a special one for their elder son by fulfilling his dream to meet the Spider-Man. Lisa, who is staying at her residence in Hong Kong these days took to her social media handle to share photos from the birthday bash which was also attended by her younger three-month-old son, Leo.

In the photos, the birthday boy was seen having a great time with a man who was seen dressed up in the costume of the Spider-Man. Along with the same, she wrote, "He wished for Spider-Man to come and play with him and a few friends. We had a small party keeping social distancing in mind." There were some other photos showing the actress wearing a white dress and playing around with baby Leo. She captioned the picture, "Wisey guysie loves his first party."

Have a look at the photos here:

The cherry on the top was Zack's birthday cake which was made by the Lisa herself. It was in the shape of number 3 with several tiny toys placed on it. She even wrote, "Anyone want a tutorial on how to make a number ‘3’ cake?" on her Instagram stories. Check them out:

Sometime back, she wrote a long post on her experience of bringing up a newborn baby amid coronavirus pandemic. Along with few photos and videos, Lisa wrote, "Having a new born baby in a corona virus world had me very busy with a bottle of sanitizer... thus haven’t been posting that much lately. But here is a video of me finally not staying inside after 8weeks. Most of the world seems to be in self quarantine at the moment. However, here in Hong Kong things are just about beginning to feel back to normal."

