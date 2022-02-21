Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor shares picture of 'quadfather' Saif Ali Khan with his kids -- Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh turned one on Monday ie February 21. Blessings and wishes poured in over social media from not just fans but also from his aunts Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi. For those eagerly waiting for the first glimpse of what happened inside his first birthday party, it's now time to rejoice. Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, Bebo took to her personal handle shared a special picture that featured the 'quadfather' along with his four kids -- Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. In the caption, she wrote, "One for the album."

Interestingly, the same was shared by Sara on her Insta handle along with some other photos. In the same, the 'Kedarnath' actress was seen wearing a white dress with red and white shoes. Saif chose to wear a red T-shirt with blue jeans and sunglasses while Ibrahim was also dressed casually in a black T-shirt, blue jeans and a red jacket. Captioning the pictures, Sara wrote, "Happiest First Birthday Baby J."

Bebo shares inside pics from Jeh's first birthday

Earlier today, Kareena shared an adorable photo of Taimur and Jeh crawling together. She wrote, "Bhaiii (brother), wait for me. I am one today. Let’s explore the world together... of course with Amma (mother) following us everywhere…Happy birthday my Jeh baba… My life. #MeraBeta #MyTiger #ToEternityAndBeyond."

She posted another picture of the birthday boy with his father Saif and captioned it, "Ok Abba (father) will follow too. I love you. #MyBoys #Forever #MyTigers."

For those unversed, Kareena and Saif started dating when they were shooting for 'Tashan.' They got married in the year 2012 and in 2016 were blessed with their first son Taimur. They embraced parenthood once again last year with Jeh's birth.