Indian Idol 12: Neetu Kapoor reveals Rishi Kapoor proposed to her via telegram

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOOR Neetu Kapoor reveals Rishi Kapoor proposed to her via telegram

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor during a recent appearance on the music show Indian Idol 12 revealed how her late husband and megastar Rishi Kapoor had proposed to her via telegram. Legendary actor of Indian cinema passed away on April 30, last year. Neetu while making her first appearance after the demise of her husband mentioned how he proposed to her via telegram. She mentioned that he was in Paris whereas the actress was in Kashmir, shooting for a project, when suddenly she got a telegram from Rishi saying he misses her and loves her.

She also revealed that earlier she was Rishi Kapoor's wing-woman and always helped him in impressing girls until they started dating. She also shared that he always found her very cute and sweet and they used to call each other Bob, which was a special nickname they gave to each other.

Prior to Rishi's demise, he was in New York for his treatment with Neetu Kapoor.The couple got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children together, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and superstar Ranbir Kapoor. They also starred together in films like 'Zinda Dil', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Amar Akbar and Anthony', 'Do Dooni Chaar', among several others.

For those unversed, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in Mumbai on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala. Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz' and many others. Wife Neetu often takes to social media to express her pain of missing him.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neetu will be seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jug Jiyo'. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions the romantic drama also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.