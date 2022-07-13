Indian actors making Hollywood debut: Alia Bhatt, Dhanush, Jacqueline, Samantha Ruth Prabhu & more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samantha, Dhanush, Alia Bhatt

The Indian content is discrete and unique in itself and has got a huge fan base all across the boundaries and so do the talents. While the actors have already ruled the hearts of the Indian Audience with their acting spectacles, now is the time when their talents have reached Hollywood, and are all set to spread their charm all across the globe.

Here is the list of Indian actors who will be making their Hollywood debut.

Alia Bhatt

While recently the picture of Alia from the sets of her Hollywood debut project 'Heart of Stone' got leaked the actress also shared a picture with Hollywood actress, Gal Gadot. The film will be released on Netflix, and also features Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, and Matthias Schweighofer.

Jacqueline Fernandez

While the actress recently dropped the poster with an announcement of her Hollywood debut in the anthology 'Tell It Like A Woman' which will be directed by 8 women directors from different parts of the world. The film will star Jennifer Hudson, Taraji P Henson, and Cara Delevingne, among others. Jacqueline's story will be directed by Leena Yadav in the anthology. Scheduled to release this year, the film has been shot in Italy, India, Japan, and the United States.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Made under the direction of BAFTA-winning director Philip John, Samantha will debut in Hollywood with 'Arrangements of Love' where she will be playing a lead character of a bisexual spy in the film.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita will be seen in the action-thriller 'Monkey Man' which is the directorial debut of the actor, Dev Patel. In the film, Shobita will be seen with South African actor Sharlto Copley and Hindi actor Sikandar Kher besides Dev Patel.

Dhanush

The first poster of Dhanush's Hollywood debut 'The Gray Man' has been released along with the trailer. The film will be directed by Russo Brothers, and will also star Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas.

