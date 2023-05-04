Ileana D'Cruz flaunts her full-grown baby bump for first time since pregnancy announcement | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ILEANA D'CRUZ Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz shocked everyone when she announced her pregnancy. The actress will soon be welcoming her first child. While she has been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey, for the very first time, Ileana flaunted her full-grown baby bump in her latest Instagram post. On Thursday, she dropped a relaxing video of herself and her pet. The actress can be seen with a cup while she relaxes in bed and also showed his dog in the video. She was seen wearing a knee-length gown while sipping a cup of coffee.

Sharing the video, Ileana wrote, "Life lately." Ileana also shared a picture of her dog sleeping and captioned it "Apparently this is comfortable? ALSO READ: Ileana D’Cruz announces pregnancy; actress expecting her 1st baby. See Pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ILEANA D'CRUZIleana D'Cruz Instagram photo

A couple of weeks ago, Ileana had shared a glimpse of her pregnancy cravings and a picture of a black forest cake made by her sister. Sharing the yummy cake picture, she wrote, "Preggy Perks. Especially because your sister makes the best Black Forest cake ever."

Ileana made a big announcement that she is now expecting her first child. Ileana took to Insta and dropped a couple of pictures which she captioned, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling." She, however, did not reveal the name of her partner. Soon after she broke the news, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages. In December last year, Ileana was seen coming out of an IVF hospital, which had sparked several speculations on social media.

From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life. Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives. Although the couple has still not made their relationship official. Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda.

