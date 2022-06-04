IIFA 2022: Yo Yo Honey Singh bows down at AR Rahman's feet, says 'moment of my life.' Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Yo Yo Honey Singh

Punjabi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is an admirer of the Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman. He was spotted touching the feet of music maestro Rahman who sat in the audience as he performed on stage in Abu Dhabi during the IIFA awards ceremony. He walked up to Rahman and bowed down at his feet while performing at the event. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he shared a video of the special moment and wrote, "Moment of my life with AR Rahman sir."

In the video, Honey Singh is seen singing on the stage before he walked up to AR Rahman. For the event, he dressed up in a semi-formal and donned a golden, lizard necklace. He wore a maroon shimmery t-shirt paired with black pants. Watch the video

Earlier, Honey Singh left everyone impressed with his amazing physical transformation. He dropped pictures, wherein he is in a vest paired with track pants. His chiselled and toned body, biceps and shoulder muscles were the highlights of the post. He shared the picture before heading to Hyderabad for a show. "Lets Roll Hyderabad tonight!! Club Prism," the rapper captioned the picture. ALSO READ: Yo Yo Honey Singh burns up the internet with his drastic transformation. See impressive pictures

Meanwhile, IIFA Rocks was held at the Etihad Arena on Friday night in Abu Dhabi. Guru Randhawa, 'Pushpa' fame composer-singer Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi and Neha Kakkar also performed at the star-studded gala. IIFA 2022: Ananya Panday sizzles in blue while Sara oozes oomph, celebs galore at green carpet