Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYANARAYANOFFICIAL If something goes wrong in the future, parents shouldn’t be blamed: Udit Narayan advices Aditya

Just when Aditya Narayan's wedding is around the corner, his father, singer Udit Narayan has only one piece of advice for him. He told Aditya that if something goes wrong in the future, parents shouldn’t be blamed.

The singer-anchor recently made his relationship official with his long-time girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal and also confirmed that they are planning to get marry in December. Aditya also issued a statement saying that the ceremony is going to be a low-key affair with due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Udit said that Aditya, who met Shweta on the sets of their film Shaapit, broke the news to him earlier this year, which left him ‘a little shocked’. Speaking in hindi, Udit said “I have known Shweta for many years but only as a friend of my son. I wasn't aware about their relationship. Aditya came to me and told that he wants to marry Shweta. I just told Aditya that if something happens later, don’t blame the parents.”

Talking to Dainik Bhaskar, Udit Narayan revealed that at first, he was "shocked" with Aditya's confession about wanting to marry Shweta. But looking forward, he is excited for their wedding and is in fact hoping that the government eases out pandemic rules by December as he wants to celebrate Aditya's wedding in a grand manner and call many people.

“I wanted to celebrate Aditya’s wedding in a grand manner. But I will not go against the decision of the government. I hope that the situation will be cured by December so that I can enjoy my son’s marriage,” he said.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal recently announced that they were engaged.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage