Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAKPATAUDIOFFCL Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sohail Khan's son Nirvan party like there's no tomorrow. Seen their viral pics?

Weekend is all set to kick in and sailing in the same boat Saif Ali Khan and ex-wife Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim and Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan took to Instagram to share pictures of their recent held bash. The star kids partied hard with their friends and the photos of the same have now gone viral on the internet. In the same the two boys along with Orhan Awatramani were seen looking dapper in their casual attires posing for the camera and having a blast.

Ibrahim's fan page took to the photo-sharing application and shared the party pictures alongside a caption reading, "Handsome #ibrahimalikhan #nirvankhan repost thanks @orry1."

This is not the first time that te fans are witnessing the boys together in one frame as previously Nirvan in the year 2017 shared a post featuring the three of them in the frame.

Sara Ali Khan who is Ibrahim's sister told Hindustan Times, "We talk about films and I do know that being an actor is what he dreams of. But I have also often told him that having a dream and living it are two different things. There is a lot of hard work because it’s not just glitz and glamour and I think he is aware of that."

From quite some time there have been talks going rounds speaking about the debut of the star kids in the industry. Meamnwhile, Nirvan was recently seen in Netflix reality series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show featured Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari Soni.