Ibrahim Ali Khan bonds with sister Sara Ali Khan, mother Amrita Singh over household chores

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim is using the COVID-19 lockdown period to strengthen his bond with mother Amrita Singh and sister Sara Ali Khan. "I'm spending quarantine, strengthening my bond with my mother and sister as we take charge of the household chores," Ibrahim wrote on Instagram. "I came across a video which is a simple reminder to support our extended families of our neighborhood, especially the elderly who are the most in need amid the COVID-19 crisis. It's time we strengthen bonds and #ShowWeCare by helping them with essentials and ensure their well-being," he added.

Recently, Ibrahim also joined celebrities including Virat Kolhi and Siddhant Chaturvedi to voice concern for senior citizens amid the ongoing health crisis. Kolhi used social media to request his fans to step up during the difficult time and check if senior citizens living in their vicinity are in need of any essentials or any other support. Siddhant, famous for his role as 'MC Sher' in "Gully Boy", called senior citizens living in his building and checked on their well-being. He told his fans on social media how simple acts of care towards the most in need while practicing social distancing can go a long way in emerging out stronger as a nation.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan shared a video of playing 'who's most likely to' with brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita. In the video, answering to 'who is the most courageous, Ibrahim and mother Amrita point towards Sara and she also accepted that she is the most courageous one among the three. Next, they answered who is most likely to get arrested. While Ibrahim thinks it is him, Sara and her mother believe that the Boss Lady Amrita Singh is the one. Talking about the rebel child and who made better grades at school, they all agreed on Sara while answering who is the funniest, they all think they are. Watch the video here-

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan had completed the shoot of her next film Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan before the spread of coronavirus t=which led to a nationwide lockdown. She also has Aanand L Rai's Atangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the pipeline.

