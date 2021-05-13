'I am digusted,' says Sophie Turner on paparazzi clicking daughter Willa's pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOPHIET Sophie Turner on paparazzi clicking daughter Willa's pics

Actor Sophie Turner took to social media to express her 'disgust' about paparazzi clicking pictures of her daughter Willa. The actress and her singer husband Joe Jonas were blessed with a baby girl on July 22 at a hospital in Los Angeles. While the duo is very active on Instagram, they haven't shared any pictures of their daughter yet. In her latest video, which Sophie deleted later, she revealed that she was 'disgusted' by the photographers' behaviour.

Sophie Turner said, "I just woke up. I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there."

"She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed. It's f--king creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them. It's disgusting and you do not have my permission."

Joe and Sophie got married in 2019 twice-- once in a hush-hush wedding ceremony in Las Vegas and other in Paris with their family and friends on 29 June. The duo dated for three years before tying the knot.

Recently on Mother's Day, Sophie shared a heartfelt post thanking her husband and her daughter for making her a 'mama.' She wrote, "Im so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl. Its my favourite job I've ever had."

Husband Joe Jonas also shared a picture of pregnant Sophie and wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mother’s out there and to these two Mums."