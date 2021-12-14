Follow us on Image Source : IG/HRITHIK ROSHAN, SHAHID KAPOOR Hrithik Roshan treats fans with shirtless pics; Shahid Kapoor says, 'Hard Munda'

Highlights Earlier this month, Hrithik wrapped up primary schedule of the Vikram Vedha remake in Abu Dhabi

The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte

It will hit the theatres on September 30, 2022

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most charismatic actors in the Hindi film industry. It's not just his acting chops but also his impeccable dancing skills and toned physique that leave the audience dazed and amazed. On Tuesday (December 14) he treated his fans and followers with a shirtless picture of himself. In the pictures, he can be seen posing bare-bodied, with his hair slicked back.

Take a look:

Several of his fans and celebrities bombarded the comments section with their reactions. Actor Shahid Kapoor was one of the first celebrities to comment on Hrithik’s post and called him a 'hard munda'. Sanjay Kapoor posted hands raised in celebration and thumbs-up emojis.

On the work front, after a two years of pandemic-induced hiatus, Hrithik is returning with the Hindi remake of Tamil runaway success 'Vikram Vedha.' Earlier this month, Hrithik wrapped up the first schedule of the Vikram Vedha remake in Abu Dhabi. The film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. A cult classic in its own right, 'Vikram Vedha' is a neo-noir action thriller based on the folk tale 'Vikram Aur Betaal'. The film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

The original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. It will hit the theatres on September 30, 2022. The film is being helmed by the director duo Pushkar-Gayathri who also directed the Tamil blockbuster.

Apart from this, the actor will also be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in their maiden outing 'Fighter'. Touted to be India's first aerial action drama, the film will be shot across the globe and will offer a tribute to the sacrifice and grit of our country's armed forces and servicemen. The film is being helmed by Hrithik's 'War' director Sidharth Anand who also makes his debut as a producer with the film.

