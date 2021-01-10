Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan pens heartfelt note on his birthday, shares unseen pictures

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUZKR Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan pens a heartfelt note on his birthday, shares unseen pictures

As Bollywood's heartthrob Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 47th birthday today, his former wife and fashion designer Sussanne Khan wrote a heartfelt note for the actor wishing him a meaningful and blessed year. Suzzane took to her Instagram and shared a video of Hrithik, their kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan. She also captioned the video, "Happy happiest birthday Rye...wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to.. have a meaningful blessed 2021 #bestdadintheworld #love #prosperity #joy #bigsmiles #manylaughoutlouds"

Many Bollywood celebrities like Deanne Panday, Twinkle Khanna, Ekta Kapoor also commented on the post and wished Hrithik.

Hrithik and Sussanne married in 2000. They became proud parents to Hrehaan in 2006 and Hridhaan in 2008. However, the couple separated in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. But even after their separation, the two continue to be good friends. On various occasions, the duo has been seen supporting each other's professional endeavors. In fact, Sussanne moved in with Hrithik in March 2020, when the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in the country. The couple decided to move in together so that Hrithik can stay with his sons. The actor even took to social media to thank Sussanne for moving in with him during the lockdown.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Get set groove on megastars top 5 dance numbers

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand's 2019 film War, in which he co-starred with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Reportedly, the actor will soon be seen sharing screen space with actor Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit film Vikram Vedha.