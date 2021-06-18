Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PREITY ZINTA Hrithik Roshan-Preity Zinta starrer 'Lakshya' turns 17: Actress calls it her 'toughest film ever'

The 2014 film Lakshya has completed 17 years today. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, the film narrated a fictionalised tale against the backdrop of the Kargil war. On Friday, Preity went down memory lane to recall shooting for Farhan Akhtar's film. The actress tagged the film as her toughest ever. She posted a snippet of the song "Agar main kahoon" from the film on Instagram. "Remembering Lakshya today -- My toughest film ever. Filming at 18000+feet in Ladakh was brutal and beautiful at the same time. I'm so proud of this film and everything it stood for," she captioned the image.

"It is definitely a love letter to all the army brats out there It's also a reminder to never forget all those sacrifices & the unmatched bravery of our armed forces. Thank you @amitabhbachchan ji @faroutakhtar @hrithikroshan @ritesh_sid@zoieakhtar @reemakagti1@jaduakhtar @shankarehsaanloy & the entire cast n crew for this memorable experience. #17yearsofLakshya #Memories #Jaihind #Ting," she added.

Recalling helming the project, Farhan took to Instagram and thanked the Indian army for their support. "Forever grateful to the Indian army for supporting us and to the incredibly dedicated and tenacious cast and crew who collaborated on this life experience .. I won't call it a film, because it's always been more than that. 'Lakshya'...17 years," he wrote.

Along with it, Farhan posted a video clip featuring memorable scenes from the movie.

"Lakshya", a war drama, tells the coming-of-age story of a young man who finds purpose in life after becoming an army officer.

For the unversed, the actress moved to Los Angeles after marrying financial analyst Gene Goodenough in February 2016. Preity currently co-owns the Indian Premier League cricket team Punjab Kings.

