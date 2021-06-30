Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SHIVAMSINGHHF Hrithik Roshan impressed with Twitter user who penned Krrish 4's plot in five minutes

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is all set to treat his fans with the next installment of his superhero franchise Krrish. The actor has already increased the excitement of the fans by sharing a teaser of Krrish 4 on the 15 years of Krrish. While the details of the film are still under wraps, Hrithik was highly impressed by a Twitter user who penned down the upcoming film's plot in just 5 minutes.

A user Ꮪambit (@LuciferIite) took to Twitter to share his version of Krrish 4 plot and said, "I wrote a #Krrish4 wattpad storyline in 5 minutes Rakesh Roshan could never." Lauding him, Hrithik was quick to say "Imagination 100"

To mark the milestone of 15 years of Krrish, Hrithik Roshan promised the return of the popular franchise with the fourth movie in the series. "The past is done. Let's see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4," teased the handsome actor in a 13-second video clip that saw him in his superhero avatar.

Fans expressed their excitement by sharing their memories attached to the film. A Twitter user wrote, "So many childhood memories with your movies..... Kaho na pyaar hai to Agneepath, I watched it with my mother in theaters.. Now she is not with me....but those memories are.. We love you." Another said, "My favorite childhood movie."

The first film, Koi Mil Gaya, directed by the actor's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, released in 2003. It was followed by Krrish, which arrived in 2006, and Krrish 3 in 2013. Krrish follows the story of Krishna, the son of the previous film's protagonist Rohit, who inherits his father's superhuman abilities and assumes the identity of the titular hero in the mask. Hrithik Roshan played the triple characters of Rohit, Krishna and Krrish in the film. It also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rekha.

Earlier in an interview, Hrithik said the shoot will begin on the fourth installment of Krrish after War, which released in 2019. "Right after 'War', I am going to sit with my father, get everyone together and restart work on 'Krrish 4'. We had put it a little on the side because dad was recovering. Now that he is better, we will kick-start it once more," Hrithik had told PTI in 2019.