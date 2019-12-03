Hrithik Roshan shares his heart out. Literally

Hrithik Roshan shared a picture of his heart

Hrithik Roshan's success in films like War, Super 30 and other blockbusters has a secret and you know what it is? A healthy heart and you can see to believe it. The actor on Monday evening shared a picture of his healthy heart on Instagram and wrote a beautiful caption for the heart made up of 'love'.

Sharing the picture, Hrithik wrote, “The shape of my heart . .Literally..How vulnerable we all are. Wish we didn’t need to spend more than half our lives unconsciously trying so hard to be loved by everyone all the time. So easily we forget that we are all the same . . Made of love.”

Hrithik’s post garnered around a million likes and Hrithik’s Koi Mil Gaya co-star Preity Zinta dropped a comment on his post.

2019 has proved to be a great year for the actor with films like Super 30 and War turning out to be blockbuster. War which released recently collected over Rs 300 crore worldwide and became one of the biggest hits of his career. In War, Hrithik was seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff. The duo performed daredevil action sequences in the film. Talking about Super 30, the actor was seen playing the role of Anand Kumar from Bihar who gave trained under privileged children to clear through IIT-JEE entrance exams. Hrithik portrayal of a Bihari character on screen earned hi appreciation from the audience.

While there is no confirmation about his next project and when will it starts reports suggest the actor could soon start the shoot of his Krrish 4. Earlier reports suggested that Sanjay Gupta could helm the project, however, it was later confirmed that Krrish 4 will be directed by Rakesh Roshan.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News