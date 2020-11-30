Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan flaunts his trimmed 'beard,' leaves Preity Zinta, Shahid Kapoor and others go gaga. Watch video

If there's one celebrity who leave us drolling everytime with his good looks, it's none other than Hrithik Roshan. From his debut film 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' to his last release 'War,' the man with the green eyes never fails to impress. And guess what, the Greek God of Bollywood just made our Monday blues go away with his latest video. Taking to Instagram, the actor on Sunday hinted a before-and-after series and shared last glimpse of his beard before shaving it off, and sent his fans in a state of excitement. And tadaa! His final look is now out!

Sharing his trimmed beard look on the photo-sharing application, Hrithik shared a boomerang video and wrote alongside, "And it’s off . Well almost .Guess a beardo never really takes it all off." Have a look:

Yesterday, he shared a selfie featuring a tight close-up of his face. He looked straight into the camera in an intense manner, giving a glimpse of his grey and green eyes. "Before the beard goes," he wrote with the picture, in which he posed shirtless.

Some were excited to see the transformation and complimented the actor on his good looks. Among those were Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Preity Zinta who commented on his post and complimented his new look. Shahid commented, "Oohhoooo," Mrunal dropped a heart emoticon while Preity exclaimed in joy and wrote, "Finally."

Hrithik, who made his debut as a hero with the hit film "Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai", completed 20 years in the industry in January this year. He was last seen on the big screen last year in Siddharth Anand's "War".

The last 20 years, as an actor, have been a joy ride! Filled with learnings and diverse experiences. It has been enriching. I think I work because a working environment helps build virtues . And virtues is what one needs to become the best version of oneself . That in itself is my overall mission in life.

Looking ahead, our industry is at a juncture where the audience, storytelling and technology are constantly evolving - there is so much out there to explore, to depict. It is an exciting space to be in, as an artist. I am excited for the next phase of my career," he told IANS in an interview earlier.

-With IANS inputs