Hotness alert! Hrithik Roshan flaunts his droolworthy 6-pack abs amid filming for Fighter

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Hrithik Roshan flaunts his 6-pack abs

Hrithik Roshan's first post of 2023, has taken the internet by storm. On Instagram, the actor has shared his ripped look, showing off his six-pack abs and perfectly toned body. One of the hottest actors in Bollywood, Hrithik served some inspiration by sharing a few pictures of his chiselled. It seems the actor is posing in the gym, as one can see the equipment in the background. "Alright. Let's go. #2023," he captioned the post, leaving everyone in awe of his physique.

Hrithik lifted his black tee to show off his abs as he stood in front of the mirror. He completed his look in a black cap and track pants. "Damn," fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented. Varun Dhawan commented,"Okay then." Punit Malhotra wrote, "Boom!!!!" followed by a fire emoticon. Jibraan Khan, who starred with Hrithik in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, wrote, "Raising the Bar always." Kunal Kapoor dropped a string of fire emojis in the comment section. A comment also read, "Can u believe this man is 48 years old."

On the work front, Hrithik, the only Bollywood actor (male) to make it to the IMDb list of Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2022, was last seen in Vikram Vedha. He is gearing up for Fighter next. In the film, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Hrithik plays the role of an Air Force pilot. For the role, he trained and shot at the military air base in Salonibari under the supervision of military officers.

Hrithik announced Fighter on his birthday last year. He shared a motion poster and wrote, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride."

It has been learned that Hrithik will be seen in a state-of-the-art Sukhoi 30 fighter jet in film. Paying a tribute to India's armed forces, Fighter will hit cinema halls on India's 75th Republic Day weekend on January 25, 2024. Also, Hrithik has 'Krrish 4' in his kitty.

ALSO READ: Photos from Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Dubai diaries are all about romance & togetherness

ALSO READ: Has Samantha Ruth Prabhu quit Varun Dhawan's Citadel? Reports suggest she is taking 3-month break

Latest Entertainment News