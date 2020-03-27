Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan asks kids to stop adults from going out: You can be the heroes in this fight

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been urging fans to stay protected and fit during the current coronavirus lockdown period in the country. The actor is very active on social media and keeping his fans entertained with his special moments with his family. On Friday, the actor urged his little fans to join the fight against coronavirus and stop the adults in their houses from going out during this time.

Hrithik Roshan wrote, “इन बड़ों को जगाना है। A message from me to all my young friends out there. You can be the hope and the heroes in this fight. @mybmc #indiavscorona #stayhomesavelives #indiafightscorona.” In the video, he is seen asking the kids to be the heroes in this fight and do their bit by asking adults to stay indoors. Watch the video here-

इन बड़ों को जगाना है।

A message from me to all my young friends out there. You can be the hope and the heroes in this fight. @mybmc #indiavscorona #stayhomesavelives #indiafightscorona pic.twitter.com/nTW5TTnPGc — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 27, 2020

Earlier, the War actor shared an adorable photo from his indoor gym with his dog in tow. In the photo, the actor can be seen lying on the floor as he looks at his dog who comes close to the camera. He captioned it, “Zane wants to tell you to stay home like his daddy . .#stayhome and #loveyourdog #resilience #followtherules #coexist #coronavirus.”

On the related note, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has moved in to his house to co-parent their kids: Hrehaan and Hridahan during the 21-day lockdown. He had written a long note on Instagram thanking her for being “supportive and understanding”. He wrote, "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . ."

"While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us."

He added, "Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them. I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart "

