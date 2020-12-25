Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan to star in 'Vikram Vedha' Hindi remake

Image Source : OFFICIAL HANDLES Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will feature in the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit film Vikram Vedha. The original starred R. Madhavan as righteous police officer Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi played the gangster Vedha. In the Hindi remake, Hrithik will play the gangster while Saif essays the cop. The film draws from the ancient lore of Vikram-Betaal, where a wily gangster manages to escape every time a determined cop nabs him, by narrating a new story drawn from his own life.

Announcing the Bollywood remake, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted from his verified account on Friday: "#VikramVedha Hindi casting.. @iHrithik to do @VijaySethuOffl role.. #SaifAliKhan to do @ActorMadhavan role..Fantastic casting."

Earlier Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was expected to play the character of Vedha. However, as per reports, Aamir recently backed out of the project, and Hrithik was roped in.

The Bollywood remake will be directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who also helmed the Tamil original. The film, backed by Neeraj Panday, is expected to go on floors soon.

Meanwhile, actor Saif Ali Khan left his fans speechless with his power-packed performance in his first web series Sacred Games. Now, he is all set to conquer hearts with his next OTT project- Tandav. Playing a politician, Saif's persona appears to be powerful and impactful in the trailer video and one can expect him to take away the limelight. The Amazon Prime Video series Tandav will hit the streaming platform on January 15, 2021. It is Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar, Tandav also stars Dino Morea, Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Anup Soni, Hitten Tejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani, among others.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the 2019 blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He was also starred in the film Super 30, last year.

(With IANS Inputs)