'Hope you keep doing better,' says Salman Khan praising Bobby Deol's performance in Love Hostel

Bobby Deol proved his mettle yet again with his recently released web show Love Hostel. The actor's portrayal as the deadly mercenary has his fans applauding for him. The series also starred Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra, whose chemistry is being appreciated by their fans as well. Not just fans, but Bollywood is also lauding the actors. Salman Khan on Monday took to his Instagram to praise Bobby Deol and wished him for his future projects.

Salman Khan said, "Hearing good things about ur performance Bobby in #LoveHostel … best wishes always n hope u keep doing better n better."

Sunny Deol dedicated a heartfelt message on social media for his brother, Bobby Deol. The post read, “Way to go Bob! Lovely to witness the wonderful words being spoken about #Dagar and #LoveHostel. Keep going strong! Love you”.

Bobby Deol is seen in a different, more brooding and villainous avatar in Love Hostel. He plays the role of Dagar, a cold-blooded unforgiving character and has excelled himself in his role after undergoing a massive transition from a lovely personality to a chilling and fierce look of a murderer.

Love Hostel is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, and is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production. The movie is about a star-crossed couple (Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra) on the run from a ruthless mercenary (Bobby Deol) and fighting all odds for the sake of love. Written and Directed by Shanker Raman, Love Hostel is a tale of hope and survival in a world where power, money and principles lead to mayhem and bloodshed.