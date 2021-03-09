Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILJITDOSANJH Honsla Rakh: Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa's quirky spin to 'Pawri' meme

Punjabi stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa are the latest names to join the viral "Pawri ho ri hai" meme fest. Diljit is currently shooting with Sonam for an upcoming film. He shared a video on Instagram, where he is heard saying: "Yeh hum hai, yeh humare director hai aur yahaan shooting ho ri hai."

He then points at Sonam and then says: "Yeh Sonam hai, yeh uski costume hai aur usse thandi lag rahi hai".

According to reports, the two are shooting in Canada. Diljit will turn producer with the self-starring film Honsla Rakh. The film co-stars Sonam Bajwa and Bigg Boss 13 sensation Shehnaaz Gill, and is set to hit the screens on October 15. The actor announced the film last month with a poster. The poster showed a sketch of Diljit Dosanjh holding a little baby on his back and giving him a thumbs up.

Shehnaaz Gill joined the star cast on the sets on Monday. She was in quarantine for 15 days after landing in Canada and now has joined the star cast. After her successful appearance in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill has been receiving unmatchable popularity and love from the fans. She has featured in multiple music videos and has recently featured in rapper Badshah's song FLY. She also has another music video with Sidharth Shukla titled Habit in the pipeline. Habit is sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

-With IANS inputs