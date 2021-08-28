Honey Singh skips hearing in domestic violence case, Delhi court seeks medical report and ITR

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HONEYSINGH015 Honey Singh skips hearing in domestic violence case

A case was filed against Bollywood singer and actor Yo Yo Honey Singh (Hirdesh Singh) by his wife Shalini Talwar earlier in August under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Delhi's Tis Hazari Court had issued a notice to the singer and sought his response over it. He was supposed to appear in court on Saturday (August 28). However, he skipped it. His lawyer sought his exemption from personal appearance, citing that he's unwell.

After Honey Singh failed to appear, the local Delhi court said that "no one is above the law" and asked him to appear before it on the next date of hearing on September 3, news agency ANI reported. The court also sought a medical report and Income Tax Report of the singer to be submitted at the earliest. "Honey Singh has not appeared. You have not filed his income affidavit and are not prepared with the arguments," the court told the singer’s lawyer.

The metropolitan magistrate gave Singh one last opportunity to appear before the court, and asked him not to repeat this conduct again.

Shalini Talwar has filed a domestic violence case against her singer-actor husband and sought Rs 20 crore as compensation from him under the Protection of Women From Domestic Violence Act. Advocate Ishan Mukherjee, appearing for Singh, filed a reply to her complaint and apprised the court that she has already taken all the valuables with her, including jewellery, and can come to reside at her in-laws' home in Noida in 15 days.

"We are ready to accommodate her. We will build a wall. It can be provided to her in 15 days," Mukherjee said, adding that Singh has two properties costing around Rs 4 crores, of which property worth Rs 1 crore belongs to Shalini Talwar.

In her plea, Talwar charted out how she was physically assaulted by Singh over the last 10 years. She has also alleged that Honey Singh cheated on her. The 38-year-old woman claimed that she was subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband and his family.

Talwar alleged that Singh and his family broke her mentally and emotionally to the extent that she almost started identifying herself as a "farm animal".