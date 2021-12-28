Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA LOCKWOOD Hollywood Actress Samantha Lockwood and Hrithik Roshan to star in a movie together?

Hollywood star Samantha Lockwood, who enjoys a massive fan following, has created quite a buzz in the media of Bollywood ever since her arrival in the city. The actress is reportedly preparing for her Bollywood debut. If social media reports are to be believed the Hrithik and Samantha are collaborating for a project. For the unversed, Samantha is a renowned American actor who has starred in movies like 'Shoot the Hero' and 'Hawaii Five-0'. Well, it was her long-time dream to meet Hrithik. Taking to her Instagram, Lockwood posted a series pictures of herself with the 'War' actor.

In one of the picture, Lockwood was seen flexing her muscles as she posed for the camera. "Fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, loves action and Hawaii...Superstar," Samantha captioned the post and added the hashtags #shaka, #hrithikroshan, #hawaiivibes #bollywoodstar and #bollywood. Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most charismatic actors in the Hindi film industry. It's not just his acting chops but also his impeccable dancing skills and toned physique that leave the audience dazed and amazed. On the professional front, Hrithik is returning to screens with the Hindi remake of Tamil runaway success 'Vikram Vedha.' The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. A cult classic in its own right, 'Vikram Vedha' is a neo-noir action thriller based on the folk tale 'Vikram Aur Betaal'. The film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

Apart from this, the actor will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in their maiden outing 'Fighter'. Touted to be India's first aerial action drama, the film will be shot across the globe and will offer a tribute to the sacrifice and grit of our country's armed forces and servicemen. The film also features Anil Kapoor and is being helmed by Hrithik's 'War' director Sidharth Anand who also makes his debut as a producer with the film.

