Fighter: Anil Kapoor joins Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film; says 'working with you on screen finally'

On the occasion of his 65th birthday, veteran actor Anil Kapoor announced that he will share screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the upcoming film 'Fighter'. Welcoming him on board, Hrithik took to Instagram and wrote, "Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @anilskapoor! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you.. Super excited for #Fighter!"

Anil thanked Hrithik for his kind words and expressed his joy in working with the former. "Thank you so much @hrithikroshan ! Happy to be a part of team #Fighter & working with you on screen finally! #SiddharthAnand," Kapoor wrote. Deepika, too, wished Kapoor on his birthday and welcomed him on board. "Welcome to Fighter birthday boy," she posted.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' is touted as India's first ariel action franchise. Hrithik has earlier worked with Anand in the blockbuster film War. The duo has reunited for Fighter. Opening up on working with Sidharth again, the Krrish actor said, "its extremely exciting and more so, because I think coming back on a set where Sid (Sidharth Anand) has seen me be a certain good in War which kind of drives me to know that this anxiety that is building, is because the good has already been done, it has to be better."

He added: "Personally, I think that is my responsibility because I don't want to disappoint my director who has had the faith in me to cast me in a film like this and its scarier because its very hard to impress him now. Because I have done everything I could have but what more am I going to pull out of my pocket, that's something that I'm going to spend some nights thinking about."

Fighter will see Hrithik collaborating with actress Deepika Padukone on screen for the first time ever as well.