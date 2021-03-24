Holi 2021: Bhojpuri songs that will set your mood right for the festival of colours

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SALIM MERCHANT Poster of Babuni Tere Rang Mein

Bhojpuri Holi Songs 2020: Holi is knocking at our doorsteps, and songs based on the festival of colours are setting the Internet on fire. Ahead of Holi, the music space is flooded with new Bhojpuri Holi songs and peppy numbers from popular stars like Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Nirahua and Ritesh Pandey are already trending on YouTube. Apart from famous Bhojpuri actors like Kajal Raghwani, Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey, there are many artists who are gaining popularity with their chartbuster numbers this year. Recently, Bollywood composer duo -- Salim Sulaiman -- composed their first Bhojpuri song titled ‘Babuni Tere Rang Mein’ along with singer and composer Pawan Singh. It's a special track to celebrate the festival of Holi featuring Actress Tridha Choudhury.

This year Holi will be celebrated on March 29 and the festival is celebrated with much fervour across the country. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season. While this year the festivities will be affected by COVID 19 pandemic, the enthusiasm among people is only on the rise. Keeping in mind the safety precautions, preparations for the festival are in full swing. To add more colours to your festivities, below is a list of Bhojpuri song that you can add to your playlist while celebrating the festival.