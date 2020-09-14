Image Source : FILE IMAGES Hindi Diwas 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Akshay Kumar and others extend greetings

Hindi is spoken as a native language by 258 million people and is recognised as the fourth most spoken language in the world. Our national language Hindi holds a special significance in our lives and therefore to show its importance to everyone September 14 every year is celebrated as the Hindi Diwas. This year too the same took place however the celebrations were limited to social media wishes. Not just the commoners, various politicians and Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra Deol, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit and others on Monday extended greetings to fans and countrymen.

Sharing the teachings given by his parents, the 'Good Newwz' actor penned a note on the importance of Hindi. He tweeted, "Mere maata pita ne mujhe hamesha sikhaya ki us bhasha ka sada sammaan karo jismein tum sochte ho aur sapne dekhte ho. Mere lie vo bhaasha Hindi hai. Jeevan mein mere sapne Hindi filmon ke madhyam se hi sach hue. Hindi mein apane vicharon ko abhivyakt kar pane par mujhe garv hai. #Hindi_diwas ki shubhakamanaen."

मेरे माता पिता ने मुझे हमेशा सिखाया कि उस भाषा का सदा सम्मान करो जिसमें तुम सोचते हो और सपने देखते हो। मेरे लिए वो भाषा हिंदी है। जीवन में मेरे सपने हिंदी फ़िल्मों के माध्यम से ही सच हुए। हिंदी में अपने विचारों को अभिव्यक्त कर पाने पर मुझे गर्व है। #हिंदी_दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 14, 2020

The 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' star Madhuri Dixit posted a tweet to mark the importance of 'Hindi Diwas.' She noted, "Hindi sirf hamaari bhasha nahin, hamaare pehchaan bhee hai.aaie ham sab milakar hamari sanskrti ko barakarar rakhen. aap sabhi ko Hindi diwas ki haardik shubhakaamanaen."

हिंदी सिर्फ हमारी भाषा नहीं, हमारी पहचान भी है।आइए हम सब मिलकर हमारी संस्कृति को बरकरार रखें। आप सभी को हिंदी दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं 🙏 #HindiDiwas — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 14, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "आज 'हिंदी दिवस' पे अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ ! भारत के कोने कोने में विभिन्न भाषाएँ हैं और सब की सब प्रबल हैं और सबका अपना अपना प्रबल स्थान है! सारे जहां से अच्छा हिंदुस्तान हमारा!"

Anupam Kher spoke about the importance of the language and wrote, "आप सभी को हिन्दी दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। जय हिन्द। #हिंदीदिवस #हिंदी."

Veteran actor Darmendra tweeted, "Har Bhash se mohabbat hai .....आप के धर्म ने हिंदी का भी जी भर के आनंद लिया."

Har Bhash se mohabbat hai ..... आप के धर्म ने हिंदी का भी जी भर के आनंद लिया 🙏 pic.twitter.com/g51LmaQTsz — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 14, 2020

Chitrangda Singh also shared a post and wrote, "कुछ लिखा था मैंने ..कुछ वक्त पहले .. #हिंदीदिवस #हिंदी_दिवस"

हिंदी दिवस पर सभी हिंदी भाषी और हिंदी को प्रेम करने वालों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ !!! 🙏🙏🌟🌟🌈 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 14, 2020

The Hindi language was first adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of the Republic of India on September 14, 1949. The decision of using Hindi as an official language of India was legalised by the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.

