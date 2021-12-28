Himanshi Khurana reacts to Asim Riaz's controversial tweet on Shehnaaz Gill, says 'shame on you'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Himanshi Khurana reacts to Asim Riaz's controversial tweet on Shehnaaz Gill

Twitter is buzzing with 'Shame on Asim Riaz' trend after fans slammed the Bigg Boss 13 fame for his controversial tweet on Shhenaaz Gill. The Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz was seen dancing and celebrating her manager Kaushal Joshi's engagement. The videos from the party went viral on the internet and left her fans happy that the actress is trying to move on. However, Asim Riaz wasn't very happy and took a dig at Shehnaaz saying that "people get over loved ones so soon".

Without naming anyone, Asim wrote: "Just saw few dancing clips ... seriously people get over loved ones so soon. Kya baat kya baat... #Newworld." What led next was fans slamming Asim for his tweet. Now, the Bb runner-up's girlfriend Himanshi Khurana has reacted to the controversy. Asking trolls to play the 'blame-game' with someone else, she wrote, "When some fans find easy target to make there person right , or kuch celebs bhi aa jate shame shame krne get a life,Asim himanshi ko target kro kyuki haan woh sirf apke bare me hi baat kar rahe hai …or to dance koi kar ni skta.Or PR bhi kitni active krdi news bhi lgvadi wow."

She added, "Rahi baat kisi pe bhi bolne ki by god grace we both choose to stay quiet always …… anyways go find someone else for your blame game trick……. Shame on you guys.. We are with Asim riaz."

Shehnaaz was reportedly in a relationship with late actor Sidharth Shukla, whose sudden demise in September left everyone in shock. The actress had isolated herself after his death and only commenced work after a month to promote her Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Sidharth, a popular face on the Indian small-screen, passed away in Mumbai after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.