Hilary Duff says she got eye infection after too many COVID-19 tests

Actor Hilary Duff says she developed a painful eye infection from taking too many coronavirus tests while filming for her TV series, “Younger”. Duff took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share photos of her family enjoying the holidays. Among these were photos of her husband Matthew Koma dressed as Santa Claus, with Duff smiling while holding niece Fallon. The former Disney star opened up about her trip to the hospital on Christmas.

"Then my eye started to look weird.....and hurt....a lot. Sooo.... took a little trip to the emergency room. I got an eye infection from all the COVID tests at work....cuz you know, 2020 and all," Duff shared.

"PS. My eye is fine, needed antibiotics," she added.

Duff shared a bunch of joyous Christmas snaps too, including husband Matthew Koma playing Santa for their kids.

Duff had announced in November that she was in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure.

The “Lizzie McGuire” star is currently pregnant with her third child. She shares son Luca Cruz Comrie, eight, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughter Banks Violet Bair, two, with husband Matthew Koma.

Meanwhile, singer-actress Hilary Duff married Matthew Koma in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles house after a seven-month engagement

"I love this moment so much. Matt and I were both too nervous to eat the day of our wedding .. this is directly after ....we slammed a plate of apps someone brought us before taking pictures and this pretty much sums us up ..Snacking through life, dreaming about dinner at 7 am and wrangling kids. Oh, and dodging covid the first year of marriage. Always with you babe. For you. Over and over I choose you and this, thank you for being a damn good man. Best I’ve ever met 12-21-19. Thanks for drinking two cups or water today... baby steps Old dogs can learn new tricks," Hilary recently posted.

